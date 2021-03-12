Butcher bags 6 months imprisonment for causing hurt

March 12, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



A Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Friday sentenced a butcher, Husseini Abdulkareem, to six months imprisonment causing hurt.

Abdulkareem, 20, resides in Angwan Kiriya Gwagwa village, Abuja, pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt and begged the court leniency.

The Judge, Gambo Garba, however, gave Abdulkareem an option to a fine N20, 000 and warned him to desist from committing crime.

Garba said the have been stiffer if Abdulkareem had not saved the court the pains protracted prosecution.

The prosecuting counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the matter was reported on March 5 at Gwagwa Police Station, Abuja, the complainant Habibat Hassan Gawgwa village.

Ogada said that the convict had an altercation the complainant and he hit her a stick on the head and other parts of her body.

The prosecutor added that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 247 of the Penal Code. ()

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,