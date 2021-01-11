Businesswoman in court for allegedly pouring hot water on neighbour

A businesswoman, Onifunto Ogunshola, who allegedly poured boiled rict water on her neighbour, n Monday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Ogunshola, 35, with assault.

Ogunshola, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Cictor Eruada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 13, 2020 at No. 29 Brown St., Oshodi, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant injured her neighbour, Mrs Kausarat Mathew on her back.

Eruada alleged that Ogunshola attacked the complainant after a disagreement in the compound.