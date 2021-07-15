Businesswoman in court for allegedly misappropriating N3.3m

The Police on Thursday arraigned a 46-year-old businesswoman, Grace Usman, in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged misappropriation ‎of N3,332,800.00

The defendant, who resides at Makama Crescent Barnawa, Kaduna was arraigned on charges bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that one Ifeoma Nwachi of Abuja Street, Ungwan Sunday Kaduna, wrote a petition to the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State dated July 6.

Leo said that sometime in November 2020, the defendant deceitfully collected welding materials from the complainant valued at N3, 332, 800, for the purpose of executing a contract.

The prosecutor stated that the defendant promised to remit the money to the complainant after completion of the contract.

He added that the contract was executed and the money paid to the defendant, but allegedly refused to pay the complainant, rather converted the money to her personal use.

The prosecutor said that during police investigations, the defendant confessed to the crime, adding that the offence contravened Sections 297 and 295 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

The defendant pleaded not guilty, while her counsel, ‎Godwin James made a bail application for his client assuring the court that a reliable surety would be provided.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant N200, 000 bail with two reliable sureties who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Emmanuel ordered that one of the sureties must be relations of the defendant and both must be gainfully employed.

He also ordered that the sureties must show evidence of two years tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

He adjourned the matter until July 29, for hearing. (NAN)

