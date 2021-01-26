Businesswoman in court for alleged N6.7m land fraud

A 42-year-old businesswoman, Sarah Gabriel, on Tuesday appeared in a Kaduna High Court, for alleged N6.7m land fraud.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Office, charged Gabriel with one count of fraud.
The EFCC Counsel, E. K. Garba, informed the court that in 2019, the defendant obtained N6.7million from her business partner, Felicia Samson with a promise to help her buy three plots of land in Maraba Rido, Kaduna State.
Garba alleged that the defendant gave the complainant forged land papers.
He said that the real owner of the said land appeared and prevented her from accessing it.
The prosecution said that all efforts to recover the complainant’s money failed.
The anti-graft agency said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 1(1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under section 1 (3) of the same Act”.
The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to her.
In view of her plea, the prosecuting counsel prayed the court for a short adjournment for trial to begin.
However, defence counsel, C. F. David, orally applied for the bail of the defendant.
Justice Darius Khobo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.
Khobo ordered that the surety must be a Civil Servant not below GL10 who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.
He adjourned the matter until Feb. 9 for trial.(NAN)
