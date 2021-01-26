Businesswoman in court for alleged N6.7m land fraud

A 42-year-old businesswoman, Sarah Gabriel, on Tuesday appeared in a Kaduna High Court, for alleged N6.7m land fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Office, charged Gabriel with one count of fraud.

The EFCC Counsel, E. K. Garba, informed the court that in 2019, the defendant obtained N6.7million from her business partner, Felicia Samson with a promise to help her buy three plots of land in Maraba Rido, Kaduna State.

Garba alleged that the defendant gave the complainant forged land papers.

He said that the real owner of the said land appeared and prevented her from accessing it.

The prosecution said that all efforts to recover the complainant’s money failed.