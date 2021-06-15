Businesswoman in court for alleged N1.6m fraud

A 50-year-old businesswoman, Kuburat Owololu, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for alleged N1.6 million rice fraud.

The defendant, who resides at Ipaja area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in December 2020 at Ipaja.

Ihiehie said the defendant collected the N1.6 million from Mrs Mariam Akinsanya, Mrs Esther Anthony and Mrs Augustina Dieyi, that she would supply them 80 bags of rice, which she failed to do.

“After the defendant collected the money from the complanants, she converted it to her personal use.

‘Efforts made by the complainants to get their money or the goods proved unsuccessful,” the prosecutor said.

He said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 314 prescribes 15 years for obtaining under false pretences.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A Layinka, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka said the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 9 for mention. (NAN)