Businesswoman docked for allegedly defrauding microfinance bank of N3m

By Ngozi Njoku

A 32-year-old businesswoman, Winifred Okoye, on Tuesday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly defrauding a Microfinance bank of N3 million.

Okoye, who resides in the Mile 12 area of Lagos, is standing trial on a three-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences, stealing and issuing a dud cheque.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in June 2021 at Supreme Microfinance Bank, Ogudu, Lagos.

Bassey said that the defendant fraudulently obtained N3 million from the bank under a false pretence of building a hotel and bar, a representation she knew to be false.

“She later issued a cheque of N2.7 million on March 21 to UBA Bank which was dishonoured due to insufficient funds,” he said.

Bassey said that the defendant was arrested when the complainant reported the case to the police.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 287, 314 and 321 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 314 attracts 15 years for obtaining money under false pretences.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Daodu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in the like sum.

Daodu directed that the sureties should be gainfully employed and one of them must be related by blood.

She added that the sureties should show evidence of two years of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Daodu adjourned the case until May 9, for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

