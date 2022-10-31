Businesswoman docked for allegedly assaulting domestic staff

By Teniola Ibitola

A businesswoman, Bukola Orekoya, was on Monday docked in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly assaulting her domestic worker.

The police charged Orekoya, 42, with two counts of assault and endangerment.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Francisca Job, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 23, about 11 a.m., at No. 14, Hakeem Habeeb Close, Off Randle Avenue, Surulere, Lagos.

She alleged that the defendant assaulted her 20-year-old domestic staff, Faith Udoh by flogging her mercilessly.

He said that the defendant accused her domestic help of keeping bad company and had come home late on the day when she was sent on an errand.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of Sections 245 and 248 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Tella, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two Sureties each in like sum, one of whom must be a blood relation with evidence of tax payment to the state government for the last three years.

She has adjourned the matter until Nov. 7 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

