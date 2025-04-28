Businesswoman docked for alleged N5.1m fraud

A 40-year-old Businesswoman, Okoi Precious, was on Monday docked in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding a company of N5.1 million.

By Ngozi Njoku

A 40-year-old Businesswoman, Okoi Precious, was on Monday docked in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding a company of N5.1 million.

Okoi, residing at Ogudu GRA is standing trial on a two-count charge of stealing and obtaining under false pretence.

She however pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against her.

The prosecutor, Insp Donjour Perezi told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 16 at Minco Group of Company Ltd., located at Magodo, Lagos.

Perezi alleged that the defendant defrauded the company of N5,152,000 with pretence of supplying them 57 key and locks, 10.2 house door materials, 31 door installations and accessories with other building materials.

According to him, the defendant is a business woman and was given a contract to supply and install wooden doors and accessories to the said company of which she was given N12, 880,000 to do so.

”But she didn’t meet up with the agreement she signed with the company to supply on April 16, 2024.

”So far she has been able to pay back N7,728,000 and had not paid the balance.

”She has been able to supply only 57 doors without the accessories, and has abandoned the contract and converted the said amount balance to her personal use.”

The prosecutor said that the offences contravene Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs S.K Matepo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million with two reliable sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 7. for hearing. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)