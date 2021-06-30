Businesswoman docked for alleged dangerous driving

A businesswoman, Eucharia Nwaogu, on Wednesday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Magistrates’ Court in Abuja, for alleged dangerous driving and causing an accident.

The police charged Nwaogu, 35, of Apo Resettlement Abuja, with causing accident by dangerous driving, failure to obey traffic light, carelessness and inconsideration.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Simpa Ibrahim told the court that on Feb 25, at about 5 p.m., the defendant drove a Toyota Camry with registration number GWA247AZ, in a dangerous manner without paying attention to other road users.

Ibrahim alleged that the defendant failed to obey traffic light which indicated red and rammed into a Mercedes GLK350 4matic SUV, with registration number JJJ111NA driven by Mr Nasir Amiru.

He told the court that Amiru of Kastina Estate, Life Camp Abuja, who had the right of way, ven green light traffic to pass, got his vehicle damaged by the defendant due to failure to obey traffic light, thereby resulting in accident.

The police said that the cost of repairs of the damaged vehicle is estimated at N2.1million.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 28, 11(3), and 29 of the Road Traffic Act.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Olugbemi Adisa, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms, citing Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution and Section 158(152) of the Criminal Justice Act.

He said his client is presumed innocent until proven guilty, while asking the court to exercise its discretion in favor of the defendant.

The Magistrate Abdulmajid Oniyengi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2 million with one surety in like sum.

Oniyengi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, present means of identification, which must be verified by the court registrar.

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 28, for hearing. (NAN)

