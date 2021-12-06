Businesswoman, 47, docked for biting neighbour

A 47-year-old businesswoman, Margaret Nwachukwu, who allegedly bit her neighbour’s hand, has apppeared  before an Ojo Magistrates’ court in Lagos State.

Nwachukwu  standing trial on a two-count charge of and unlawful seizure of property.

She was arraigned on Monday before the Magistrate, Mr Ademola Adesanya, but pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Simeon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 2 .

Uche said that the defendant and the complainant, Mr Obinna Erin, engaged fight following a misunderstanding.

According to him,  the defendant  intimidated and assaulted the complainant by biting his right hand.

He said that Nwachukwu also seized a sewing machine and an Android phone belonging to the complainant, cause.

The alleged offences contravene the provisions of Sections 173 and 340 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 two sureties in like sum.

The case has been adjourned Feb. 11, 2022 for mention. (NAN)

