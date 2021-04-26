Dr Stephen Akintayo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gtext Global, has called on the Federal Government to develop infrastructure and create more jobs to enhance economic growth.

Akintayo made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

He said that the nation’s increasing unemployment rate and headline inflation indices had become worrisome.

Akintayo said that the private sector had the potential to enhance economic growth and address unemployment but needed better policies to actualise that.

According to him, harnessing the driving force of the private sector would require governments to initiate bold reforms that would create a more dynamic and innovative private sector to facilitate sustainable economic growth.

The CEO urged encouragement of players in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) category to create sustainable jobs and boost trade and industrialisation.

Akintayo said that lack of easy access to funding, foreign exchange, raw materials and necessary amenities had discouraged many startsups and MSME players.

He advised that governments should simplify the process of accessing funds by entrepreneurs and create affordable and convenient opportunities for all.

He, however, lauded Federal Government’s efforts at supporting businesses particularly following COVID-19 pandemic, nationwide unrests, insecurity and other challenges.

Akintayo said that there was the need for Nigeria to expedite job creation and improve MSME situation to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The CEO told NAN that his company would create 25,000 jobs before 2035, adding that it had created an employment online platform, gtextjobs.com.

“What we have done is to launch the Gtext Academy, which is to help to train job seekers to become employable individuals.

“We have created a platform for budding youths and professionals who are ready to take charge of their careers and develop themselves.

“This platform is structured for smart minds who could come in as interns and are willing to level up their careers with one of Africa’s fast-growing real estate company,” he said.

Adetayo said that the academy would be starting with 2,000 candidates – salespersons – while Gtext Global as a group would absorb 50 of the best candidates.

He appealed to private organisations to do more to create gainful employments to keep youths from roaming the streets and engaging in crime. (NAN)

