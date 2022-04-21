Businessman jailed 8 months for stealing 32-inch TV

A Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Thursday sentenced a 32-year-old businessman, Teryange Awuna to eight months imprisonment for stealing a 32-inch television from a hotel.

Awuna , who lives in Kubwa, Abuja pleaded to theft and impersonation.

He, however, begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Mr Sulyman Ola, gave Awuna an option to pay a fine of N40, 000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that the complainant, Lawrence Sule of ‘G’ Crown Hotel ,Kubwa, reported the case at the Dutse Alhaji Police Station on April 10.

Ogada said that Awuna checked into the hotel bearing the name, James Ado on April 9.

The prosecution counsel alleged that while Awuna was checking out of the hotel, he stole a 32-inch Skyworth Television worth N80, 000.

He further said while Awuna headed out of his room, the receptionist asked to go through his suitcase and the television was recovered from him.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 288 and 321 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

