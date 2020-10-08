Businessman in court over alleged N642,000 fraud

The Police, on Thursday, arraigned one Opeyemi Alonge, 45, before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos for allegedly defrauding a man of N642,000.

The defendant is standing trial on a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretence and theft.

Alonge, however, pleaded “not guilty”.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 24, in Ikeja.

Eruada alleged that Alonge obtained N642,000 from on Mr Kehinde Shittu under the false pretence of investing the money in the business for him.