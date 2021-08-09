Businessman in court for allegedly swindling partner of N13.5m

A businessman, Shuaibu Abdullahi on Moday appeared in a  Wuse Zone Six Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly swindling his business partner of N13.5 million.

police arraigned Abdullahi, who resides Make Suleja, Niger, on  a three-count of criminal breach of trust,  cheating and  criminal .

counsel, KufreAbasi Ebong told court that complainant, Aisha Maidunama of Gaduwa Estate, Abuja reported the matter to the office of the  Commissioner of Police, FCT Command in June.

Ebong. said that defendant  sometimes in 2018 deceived complainant to enter into a business transaction  of buying and selling of rice flour him.

He said that the complainant in addition  transferred N13.5 million into the defendant’s bank account

He asserted that however, the defendant instead of  keeping to his part of their agreement of supplying the flour, converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecutor said that the defendant disappeared until he was arrested by the police.

The counsel said the offence  contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322  and 309 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not .

Magistrate Linda Chidama admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 two sureties in like sum, of which must be a servant on GL08 or above.

She adjourned the case until Sept.7, for . (NAN)

