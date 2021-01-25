Businessman in court for allegedly swindling client of N900, 000

A 46-year-old businessman, Peter Madu, who allegedly swindled his client of N900,000, on Monday appeared in a Wuse Zone 6 Magistrates’ Court. The police charged Madu, who resides in Wuse Zone 5 Abuja, with criminal breach of trust and cheating. The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, FCT Command Abuja told the court that the complainant, Ifeanyi Araraume, who resides in Wuse Zone II, reported the mater at the Maitama Police Station on Jan.19.

The prosecutor alleged that in February 2020, Araraume bought some sanitary items from the defendant, which were delivered at suit 6, Ambari shopping complex. Ejike alleged that the complainant later discovered that the items delivered in his shop, were not the items he ordered from the defendant. He said the complainant returned the items to the defendant and pleaded with him to deliver the correct items or a refund of his money.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant switched off his phone and all efforts made by the complainant to get a refund, failed. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 321 and 322 of the Penal Code Law. The defendant. however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Magistrate, Ibrahim Muhammed, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1million with one surety in like sum.

Muhammed ordered that the surety must be a civil servant on Grade level 14 or above. He ordered that the surety must deposit a copy of employment letter and last promotion letter with a valid means of identification, to be verified by the court registrar. The magistrate adjourned the case until March 11, for hearing. (NAN)