Businessman in court for allegedly stealing property, cash

The police on Tuesday arraigned a businessman, Lohnan Nicholas, in an Upper Area Court at Mpape in Abuja for allegedly stealing property worth N464,000.

The police charged Nicholas, 27, of Gishiri community in the FCT with three counts of trespass, causing mischief and theft.

The Judge, Mr Mohammed Marafa, also ordered Nicholas to produce one surety, who should be on Grade Level 7 in the civil service.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 21 for hearing.