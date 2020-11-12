Businessman in court for allegedly stealing 100 bags of salt

A 34-year-old businessman, Habibu Ishaku, on Thursday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court, Kaduna, for allegedly stealing 100 bags of salt and 73 bags of flour worth N300,000.

The police charged Ishaku, who resides in Tudun Tukur Area of Kaduna State, is charged with shop breaking and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Oct. 31 at the Sabon Gari Market, Kaduna State.

He told the court that the matter was reported by the complainant, Ibrahim Danladi of Kings Road Sabon Gari Zaria at the State Criminal and Investigation Department (SCID) for investigation.