Businessman in court for allegedly setting his wife’s property on fire

A 45 year-old businessman, Andrew Oteri, on Thursday appeared in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly setting his wife’s property on fire over infidelity.

The police charged Oteri, whose address was not given, with two counts of felony and malicious damage.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the defendant on July 6 at 8 p.m at No 22, Pamal Street, Igbodigo, Okitipupa in Okitipupa magisterial district, committed felony with malicious damage.

Omoyeigha alleged that the defendant burnt his wife, Moyinoluwa’s bed, matress, four big coolers, clothing and shoes, all worth N236,000.