A 40-year-old businessman, Gbenga Ajayi, was, on Thursday, arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N1 million from a client under false pretence.

The defendant, who resides at Maitama area, Abuja, is being tried for obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed on Feb. 15 and Feb. 17 at 9, Michael Ogun St., GRA, Ikeja.

Akeem said that the defendant obtained N1million from Mr Olaniyi Odedokun, the complainant, under the pretext of procuring for him an international passport.

Akeem also said that the defendant failed to fulfill his promise, thus prompting the complainant to lodge complaint at a police station.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. I Adelaja, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Adalaja adjourned the case till April 6, for mention. (NAN)

