Businessman in court for allegedly impregnating 15-year-old girl

A 20-year-old businessman, Khaled Musa, on Wednesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly impregnating a 15-year- old girl.

The police charged Musa, who resides in Angwan Zango Gwagwalada, FCT with ”procuration of minor girl”.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the complainant Mr Ismalla Inuwa, of Phase III Gwagwalada, FCT reported the matter at the police station on April 27.

Yakubu said that the defendant deceived the complainant’s 15-year- old daughter and defiled her.

He said that the minor has already given birth.

The offence, the prosecutor said contravened the provisions of Section 275 of the Penal Code.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Shafa ordered that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He adjourned the case until July 26 for hearing. (NAN)

