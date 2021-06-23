Businessman in court for allegedly impregnating 15-year-old girl

A 20-year- , Khaled Musa, on Wednesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly impregnating a 15-year- girl.

police charged Musa, who resides in Angwan Zango Gwagwalada, FCT with ”procuration of minor girl”.

Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told court that complainant Mr Ismalla Inuwa, of Phase III Gwagwalada, FCT reported the matter the police station on April 27.

Yakubu said that defendant deceived complainant’s 15-year- daughter and defiled her.

He said that the minor already given birth.

The offence, the prosecutor said contravened the provisions of  Section 275 of the Penal Code.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Shafa ordered that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He adjourned the until July 26 for hearing. (NAN)

