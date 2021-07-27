Businessman in court for allegedly destroying woman’s shop

A 54-year-old businessman, Gabriel Ilo, on Tuesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly destroying woman’s shop.

The police charged Ilo, who resides in Gwagwalada, FCT with criminal trespass, intimidation and mischief.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu told the court that the complainant, Ngozi Owogba of No 3, Friday Ituah road Phase III Gwagwalada, reported the matter at the Area Commander’s office on June 28.

Yakubu said that the complainant on June 25 went to her building site to continue construction work and discovered that the defendant has demolished the structure.

He said that the construction work on the shop was at the lintel level worth N2 million.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 347, 397 and 327 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Defence Counsel, Albert Ad’ejembi prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

He said that his client will not jump bail and will always be in court on the needed days.

The Chief Magistrate, Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Shafa ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must provide valid means of identification.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 25 for hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...