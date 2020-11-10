Businessman in court for allegedly defrauding microfinance bank

A 35-year-old businessman, Abdulsalau Salami, on Tuesday appeared in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly defrauding a microfinance bank of N496,000.

The police charged Salami, who resides in Ketu, Lagos State, with three counts of obtaining under false pretense, theft and and issuance of dud cheque.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in May, 2019 at the Davo-Dani microfinance bank on Ogudu road, Lagos.

Perezi alleged that the defendant obtained a credit loan of N496,000 from the bank and refused to pay.