Businessman in court for allegedly damaging neighbour’s windscreen

A 55-year-old businessman, John Augustine, on Wednesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court, Kubwa, Abuja, for allegedly destroying his neighbour’s windscreen. The police charged Augustine with criminal trespass, assault, mischief and refusal to issue statement to police. The prosecution counsel, John Okpa, told the court that the complainant, Umoh Jeremiah, reported the matter at the Dutse Alhaji Police Station, Abuja, on July 9. Okpa said that the defendant, who is the complainant’s neighbour, trespassed into the complainant’s compound and destroyed his vehicle windscreen and assaulted him.

The prosecution counsel added that the defendant refused to give a statement in respect of the matter while in the police station. The offence, he said contravened the provisions of sections 327, 265 and 142 of the Penal Code. The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum. Adamu also ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and produce means of identification. He adjourned the case until April 7 for hearing. (NAN)