Businessman in court for alleged visa fraud

March 26, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



A 46-year-old businessman, Eleamya Osiri , on Friday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding his client of N500, 000.

The police charged Osiri  two counts of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The defendant  pleaded not guilty.

The Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that a written petition received the office of the AIG, Zone 7 Abuja, the complainant Mr Ernest Sunday, on March 9.

Ejike alleged that in   2020, the defendant promised procure a visa Kore  complainant’s son.

He alleged complainant transferred N500, 000 the defendant’s account based on the agreement they had.

He told the court defendant breached the agreement and didn’ procure the korea visa as agreed but converted the said his personal use.

Ejike alleged that during police investigation, discovered that Osiri the crime.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 321 and 322 of the Penal Code Law.

Magistrate Linda Chidama  admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Chidama ordered surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and that they present a means of identification, which must verified the court registrar.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until May 4, for . (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,