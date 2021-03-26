A 46-year-old businessman, Eleamya Osiri , on Friday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding his client of N500, 000.

The police charged Osiri two counts of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that a written petition was received at the office of the AIG, Zone 7 Abuja, by the complainant Mr Ernest Sunday, on March 9.

Ejike alleged that in September 2020, the defendant promised to procure a visa to Kore for the complainant’s son.

He alleged that the complainant transferred N500, 000 to the defendant’s account based on the agreement they had.

He told the court that the defendant breached the agreement and didn’t procure the korea visa as agreed but converted the said money to his personal use.

Ejike alleged that during police investigation, it was discovered that Osiri committed the crime.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 321 and 322 of the Penal Code Law.

Magistrate Linda Chidama admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Chidama ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and that they present a means of identification, which must be verified by the court registrar.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until May 4, for hearing. (NAN)

