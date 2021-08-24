Businessman in court for alleged N7.5m fraud

A 44-year-old businessman, Idris Adeniyi, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, charged with obtaining N7.5 million with pretext of selling government’s house.

Adeniyi, who resides in Idimu, Lagos State, was docked on a three-count charge of impersonation, obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

The defendant committed the offences between Aug. 29 and Sept. 3, 2020 at Idimu, Lagos State, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Mojirade Edeme, told the court.

She said the defendant, who falsely represented himself as a staff of Lagos State Homes, defrauded Mr Nurudeen Fajimi and Mr Mohammed Olatunji of N7.5 million.

“The defendant collected N2.5 million from Fajimi and N5 million from Olatunji, as part payments for the three-bedroom flat at Igando area of Lagos.

“He ran away to an unknown destination and refused to pick his calls.

“The complainants reported the case and the defendant was eventually arrested,” the prosecutor said.

According to her, the alleged offences contravene Sections 78, 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 78 prescribes three years’ jail term for impersonation while Section 314 attracts 15 years for obtaining money under false pretences.

Following his not guilty plea, the Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Raji, released him on bail of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Raji said the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned further hearing in the case until Nov. 3. (NAN)

