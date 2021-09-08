Businessman in court for alleged N6m fraud

A 43-year-old businessman, Tunji Adebiyi, on Wednesday appeared before a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly collecting the sum of N6 million on false pretence.

The defendant, a resident of Barnawa, Kaduna State, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences and theft.

The prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in July 2020 at Narayi High Cost in Kaduna.

Leo said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N6 million from the complainant, Mr Felix Samson, on pretext of selling to him a three-bedroom flat located at Narayi High Cost, Kaduna.

He said the defendant collected the money from the complainant and gave him some documents which was later discovered to be fake.

The prosecutor said when the complainant got to the house, he was denied access and efforts to retrieve his money proved unsuccessful

He said the offences violated Sections 287 and 59 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Emmanuel ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 29 for hearing. (NAN)

