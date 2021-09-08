Businessman in court for alleged N6m fraud

 A 43-year-old businessman, Tunji Adebiyi, on Wednesday appeared before a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for collecting the sum of 6 million on false pretence.


The defendant, a resident of Barnawa, Kaduna State, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences and theft.

The prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in July 2020 at Narayi High Cost in Kaduna.

Leo said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of 6 million from the complainant, Mr Felix Samson, on pretext of selling to him a three-bedroom flat located at Narayi High Cost, Kaduna.

He said the defendant collected the money from the complainant and gave him some documents which was later discovered to be fake.

The said when the complainant got to the house, he was denied access and efforts to retrieve his money proved unsuccessful

He said the offences violated Sections 287 and 59 of the Kaduna Penal Code, 2017.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Ibrahim granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

ordered that the sureties be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Kaduna Government.

He adjourned the case Sept. 29 for hearing. (NAN)

