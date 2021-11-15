Businessman drags friend to court over alleged sale of land, seeks refund

A businessman, Shehu Adamu, on Monday, dragged his friend, Yakubu Shuaib, to a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, for allegedly selling his without his consent.

Adamu, resides at Rigasa, Kaduna, his counsel, MI Hashim, prayed the court to order the defendant to refund
N800,000 to him, being the value of the land.

He said “Shuaib sold my client’s without his permission, praying the court to order him to pay and also to adjourn the case for us to bring more witnesses”.

One of the witness, Bashir Hassan, testified that Shuaib (defendant) sold the to him at N1.6 million on July 24.

The defendant, however, denied selling the to Hassan (witness), adding that “I am not the one that sold the to Hassan because it doesn’ belong to me.”

The judge, Nuhu Falalu, after listening to the parties, adjourned the case till Nov. 22 for appearance of more witnesses and continuation of the case. (NAN)

