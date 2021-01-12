Businessman dragged to court over missing phone

A 23-year-old businessman, Sani Mika’il, was on Tuesday dragged to a Shari’a Court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna, for allegedly misplacing one Auwal Muhammad’s phone, worth N320,000. The Prosecutor, Ladan Usman, told the court that the nominal complainant had reported the matter to the police station in Rigasa Division on Oct. 28, 2020, saying his phone was misplaced by Mika’il. “The accused sells phone accessories and provides a phone charging service for customers whose phone batteries have run down.

“The nominal complainant had taken his phone to Mikail’s shop to be charged. “When he returned to collect his phone with the small card issued to him by the person in charge of the shop, Mika’il said someone had come to collect the phone earlier. The prosecutor prayed the court to compel the defendant to either return the phone or pay for it. The defendant however denied collecting any phone from the complainant, saying he had left someone in his shop that day.

The prosecutor prays the court to refer the case to the police for more investigation.

Mika’il said through his counsel, Muhammad Aminu, that he disagreed with the prosecutor’s application because he had paid N15,000 at the police station for the phone to be tracked. The Judge Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta adjourned the matter to Feb. 4. (NAN)