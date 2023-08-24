Businessman donates to Kano NDLEA drug rehabilitation centre

By Ramatu Garba

A businessman, Alhaji Hamisu Rabiu, has donated sewing machines and computers to the NDLEA drug rehabilitation centre in Kano to support efforts in drug demand reduction and rehabilitation in the state.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday by Sadiq Maigatari, the Acting Public Relations Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano State Command.

He said that the items were received by the NDLEA State Commandant, Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, on behalf of the Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa.

The items donated by Rabiu included 10 sewing machines and six computers.

In his remarks, Marwa appreciated the gesture and said the donation will greatly enhance the command’s drug rehabilitation efforts.

“This donation aligns perfectly with the agency’s vision

of empowering individuals affected by drug abuse through vocational training and technological advancement.

“By equipping the command with essential resources, this will enable the command to provide comprehensive rehabilitation programmes that address the root causes of drug addiction and empower individuals to rebuild their lives.

“Drug abuse has devastating effects on individuals and communities, leading to broken families, lost opportunities, and increased crime rates,” Marwa added.

He explained that NDLEA, as lead organisation in combating drug abuse, understands the need for holistic

approach to rehabilitation.

Marwa said vocational training plays crucial role in rehabilitation process, offering individuals a chance to acquire practical skills and regain their self-worth.

“These skills can lead to employment opportunities,

entrepreneurship, economic independence and access to education.

“Computer literacy is increasingly essential in today’s digital world, and these computers will enable individuals to develop new skills, explore innovative career paths, and enhance their employability.

“The power of technology cannot be underestimated, the philanthropist donation will undoubtedly bridge the digital divide for those seeking a fresh start,” the NDLEA boss said.

He called for similar donations to enhance effective rehabilitation and reintegration of individuals affected by drug addiction.

“Together, we can create a society that embraces compassion, hope, and second chances,” Marwa said.

Earlier, the donor said his intervention was to support NDLEA efforts in taking more young people out of drugs and giving them opportunities to come out of their addiction.

He said it was important to provide skills that they could rely on to earn a living, so that they won’t get back to their old habits of drug abuse and addiction. (NAN)

