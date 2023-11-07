Businessman Donates Al-Noor mosque, Landed Property in Abuja to ICICE



By Prnigeria

An Abuja-based businessman, Alhaji Aminu Baba-Kusa, has donated 3.25 hactares of land housing the famous Al-Noor Masjid (Mosque) and another edifice to the International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education (ICICE) in Abuja.

Baba-Kusa presented the legal documents of the land, including the mosque and the edifice, to the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the centre, Prof. Ibrahim Sulaiman, at Wuse 2, FCT.

Baba-Kusa conceived the idea of building the mosque in 2005 during Umrah (lesser Hajj) and eventually acquired the land, constructed and completed the mosque while prayer started in July 2012.

Baba-Kusa said he decided to donate the property for the sake of the Almighty Allah and his commitment to the advancement of Islam and Muslim community in the country.

“I thank God for giving me the opportunity to be here personally because I have been down for over two years, but to God be the glory, I’m healthy today.

“On behalf of myself and family that we decided to give half of the entire land housing the Al-Noor mosque to the International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education (ICICE) for the benefits of Muslim ummah.

“So half of it is about 3.25 hectares of land, which is here 3.25 hactares.

“This include the building we are in now, the mosque expansion and the proposed parking lots which we have at the tip end of the plots.

“And this is for the benefit of Muslims all over not only in Abuja but others that will be coming because there are so many activities that will be going on.”

He expressed optimism that the centre would continue to be a reference point and platform for the propagation of Islam.

“I hope at the end of the day this centre will be a platform for Muslims in the country.

“I am happy that I’m part of it today and part of this ceremony to handover all these documents to Prof. Ibrahim Sulaman, who has being the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Al-Noor Mosque since 2012, when we started operating.

“And this is about 11 years and to God be the glory, it is done and that is a great day. I am happy really to see that I’m donating for the sake of Allah for the use of Islam.”

Read Also:

Gen. Martin Luther Agwai at 75: Reminiscence on an Encounter with a Soldier of Peace

US Travel Advisory: Nigeria is safe for foreign investments – Idris

Israel’ll Sustain Attacks until Hamas Releases hostages – Netanyahu

He noted that the remaining portion of the land was curved out for his Al-Noor Education Ltd.

“This is our company, so we will take this part of the land for other uses that will help bring in lots of activities to the centre,” Baba-Kusa said.

Responding, Sulaiman, who commended Baba-Kusa for donating for the sake of Allah, challenged him to strive to give more charity.

“Today is historical and momentous for each and every one of us. Anybody who doubt before about what Alhaji Aminu Baba-Kusa can do that doubt is gone.

“We have been together all our lives and we never seize being together: now this is the culmination of being together and I am happy is for a good course, for the sake of Muslim Ummah, for the sake of humanity.

“I will not ask him to stop where he has stopped. I think he still has more to do for us, for Islam and for the Muslim community.

“So, do more because when you do more you will never loose for doing your best for the sake of Allah.”

Also, the Director-General of the ICICE), Dr Kabir Kabo, said the centre with support from the Islamic Development Bank and Public Private Partnership built offices and residential shops.

“And that will enable us to have our vision fulfilled by establishing Al-Noor University in Abuja.”

He thanked the donor and his entire family for their courage to support and accept the donation.

He said Nigeria need people like Baba-Kusa, sayng that if many people emulate the kind gesture of the donor Nigerian society will definitely be a better place.

Kabo assured that the centre would continue to initiate quality educational and humanitarian programmes to help the needy, widows, orphans and conduct medical outreach to improve health condition of the poor and destitute.

“On behalf of the management of the ICICE, the custodian of Al-Noor mosque, we are actually proud and delighted with the contribution that has been made by our able generous and very kind per excellent, Aminu Baba-Kusa.

“We are grateful to him for donating a land with a building that is worth billions and also the mosque that he built himself that is worth billions and even the fencing of the land.

“Today, I am self fulfilled as the D-G of the centre and I will want Allah to grant him mercy, reward him with Aljannah and reward him with what he has done not only in the hereafter but also in this life.”

By PRNigeria

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

