Businessman docked over alleged sale of substandard phone

The Police on Friday arraigned a 30-year-old businessman, Braimah Abdulmumini, at Wuse Zone 6 Magistrates’ Court over an alleged sale of a substandard phone.

Abdulmumini, who resides at Gwagwalada, Abuja is standing trial on a two-count charge of joint act and cheating.

The Prosecutor, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that one Chris Eze, Chairman GSM Village, Wuse Zone 1, Abuja reported the matter at Wuse Zone 3 Police Station on July 24.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant and five others at large conspired and collected a laptop from a customer under the pretence of giving him an iPhone in exchange.

Ejike said that the defendant gave the customer an inferior phone.

“But when the customer discovered that the phone was substandard, he returned it to the defendant with an intention to collect his laptop back.

“The defendant collected the phone and promised to return the laptop but absconded,’’ he said.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the defendant admitted to having sold the phone and laptop and converted the money to his personal use.

According to him, the offences contravene the provisions of sections 79 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Omolola Akindele admitted the defendant to a N200,000 bail and two sureties in like sum.

Akindele ordered that one of the sureties must be residing within the jurisdiction of the court and should deposit a valid means of identification, which must be verified by the court registrar.

She adjourned the matter until Oct. 5, for hearing. (NAN)