Businessman docked over alleged N1.5m visa fraud

By Ramatu Garba

The Police on Wednesday, arraigned a 43-year-old businessman, Abdullahi Ali, in a Kano Magistrates’ Court over alleged N1.5 million visa procurement fraud.

The defendant, who lives in Fagge Quarters Kano, is charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating contrary to sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.The Prosecution Counsel, Aminu Dandago, informed the court that the defendant committed the offence at Na’ibawa Quarters Kano sometimes in the month of June 2022.

He alleged that in June, Ummi Muhammad, Wasila Auwal and Aisha Idris all of Na’ibawa Quarters Kano entrusted the defendant with N1.5 million and their international passports to procure visas and tickets for them to enable them travel to Saudi Arabia.Dandago said that the defendant misappropriated the N1.5 million and did not procure the visa.The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.Magistrate Farouk Ibrahim-Umar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million and two reliable sureties in likesum.He adjourned the matter until Sept.27, for further mention.(NAN)

