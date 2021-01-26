Businessman docked over alleged N1.3m car fraud, stealing

A 62-year-old businessman, Victor Nwaobilor, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, over alleged obtaining under false pretences and stealing. Nwaobilor, who lives at Abule-Egba, Lagos, is being tried for obtaining money under false pretences and stealing. Prosecutor ASP Bisi Ogunleye told the court that the defendant committed the offences in June 2017 at Abule-Egba area of Lagos.

Ogunleye said that the defendant fraudulently obtained N1.3 million from Mr Joel Okoh, with pretext of selling a four runner jeep (2007 model) to him, a representation he knew to be false. “After the defendant collected the money from the complainant, he was no where to be found.

“Efforts made by the complainant to retrieve his money or get the car proved unsuccessful as the defendant refused to pick up his calls. “He was later apprehended and taken to the police station,” the prosecutor said. Ogunleye said the offence contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 prescribes three years jail term for stealing, while Section 314 attracts 15 years for obtaining money under false pretences. Following his plea of not guilty, Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje released the defendant on bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidences of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government. The magistrate then fixed March 10 for further hearing. (NAN)

