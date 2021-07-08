Businessman docked over alleged breach of trust, cheating

A 43-year-old businessman, Dantiye Yahaya, was on Thursday arraigned in a Magistrates’ Court for alleged breach of trust and cheating.

The defendant, who resides at 3 Barracks Road Ungwan Sarki, State, is facing a two-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, said the complainant, Ashok Kumar of Thera Annex Sangodeto, , reported the matter at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) on May 28.

According to Leo, sometime in 2019/2020, the defendant took a of 21 units of Piaggio tricycles valued at N13.5 million with the promise to back in installments.

The prosecutor stated that the defendant was able to N10.7 million but failed to the balance and all made the complainant to get balance proved abortive.

He said that the contravened the provisions of Sections 296 and 306 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until July 28 for hearing. (NAN)

