Businessman docked over alleged breach of trust, cheating

A 43-year-old businessman, Dantiye Yahaya, was on Thursday arraigned in a Kaduna Magistrates’ Court for alleged breach of trust and cheating.

The defendant, who resides at No 3 Barracks Road Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna State, is facing a two-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, said the complainant, Ashok Kumar of Thera Annex Sangodeto, Lagos State, reported the matter at the Kaduna State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) on May 28.

According to Leo, sometime in 2019/2020, the defendant took a supply of 21 units of Piaggio tricycles valued at N13.5 million with the promise to pay back in installments.

The prosecutor stated that the defendant was able to pay N10.7 million but failed to pay the balance and all efforts made by the complainant to get his balance proved abortive.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 296 and 306 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until July 28 for hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...