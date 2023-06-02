Businessman docked for allegedly stealing N92,300 from sex worker

By Talatu Maiwada

The Police, on Friday, arraigned a 53-year-old businessman, King Dauda, before a Kado Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing the sum of N92,300 from a sex worker.

The police charged Dauda, of EFAB Global Estate, Life Camp, Abuja, with theft.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that on May 26, at about 9:05 a.m., Ms Bolaji Olufumi, of Prosper Road Area 3, Abuja, reported the matter at Life Camp Police Station.

Nwafoaku said that on May 20, the defendant invited the complainant to his residence, located at EFAB Estate, and after having carnal knowledge of her, took her purse containing N92,300.

He said that all efforts by Olufumi to recover the purse and her money from the defendant proved abortive.

According to him, the offence contravenes the provisions of Sections 288 of the Penal Code Law.

The Defence Counsel, Charity Nwosu, made an oral bail application, citing Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 158 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

Nwosu assured the court that the defendant would not jump bail, if granted.

Nwafoaku, however, did not object to the bail application made by the defence counsel.

The Judge, Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 and one surety in like sum.

Wakili said that the surety must provide a Bank Verification Number (BVN) print out, recent passport photograph and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court registrar.

The judge, thereafter, adjourned the case till June 15 for hearing. (NAN)