 Businessman docked for allegedly receiving stolen inverter batteries

A 47-year-old businessman, Mustapha Ishiaka, on Wednesday, appeared in a Lugbe Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly receiving six stolen inverter batteries worth N900,000.

The police charged Ishiaka with criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen property.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to offence

The prosecutor, Mr Essien Joseph, told the court that sometime in November 2019 the complainants, Gregory Wilfred, reported the matter at the Trademore Police Station.

He said that the complainant said the Trademore estate security guard, Iliya Hassan, stole six piece 200w inverter Batteries worth N900,000.

He said that when Hassan was apprehended, he confessed that he sold the batteries.

The prosecutor said that during police investigations, all effort made to recover the batteries failed.

Joseph said that the offence contravened the provisions of section 92 and316 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Mr Mohammed Suraj, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N500, 000, with a reliable surety in like sum.

Suraj adjourned the matter until April 9 for hearing. (NAN)