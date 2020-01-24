Businessman docked for allegedly making noise at police station

A 37-year-old businessman, Lawrence Atikekeresola, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly making noise in a police station.

The defendant, a resident of No. 5 Alaga St., Alakia, Isebo in Ibadan, is charged with three counts bordering on breach of peace and misdemeanour.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Insp Innocent Odugbo, prosecution counsel, alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by making noise and disrupted the serene and peaceful atmosphere in Area “F ” Command Headquarter in Ikeja.

Odugbo alleged that the defendant threatened one Majeed Yahaya.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 56 and 168(1) of the Criminal laws of Lagos State 2015, (revised)

Chief Magistrate S. K. Matepo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Matepo ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Feb. 10 for mention

NAN reports that breach of peace is punishable with six months jail term or a fine of N50,000, if found convicted. (NAN)