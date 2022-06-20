Businessman docked for allegedly defrauding microfinance bank of N2m

A 44-year-old businessman, Emmanuel Ekweanua, was docked on Monday in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly defrauding a microfinance bank of N2million.

The police charged Ekweanua, who resides in Ikeja area of Lagos, with obtaining money under false pretence, stealing and issuing a dud cheque.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in Aug.19, 2021 at Jesee Field Microfinance Bank, Ketu, Lagos.

Bassey alleged that the defendant fraudulently obtained N2 million from the bank for a business scheme with a promise to pay back Feb. 2 but reneged on his promise

The police alleged that the defendant issued bank cheques worth N900, 000 and N360, 000,, which were dishonoured due to insufficient funds.

Bassey told the court that police subsequently arrested the defendant following complaint lodged by a bank staff member, Mr Anthony Ehichioya.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287, 314 and 321 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 314 attracts 15 years for obtaining money under false pretenses for any convicted offender

Magistrate O.A. Daodu admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N400,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Daodu ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed with one of them being a blood relative.

She further ruled that the sureties should show evidence of two years tax payments to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail conditions..

She adjourned the case until July 5 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

