Businessman docked for allegedly being in possession of stolen earrings worth N1m

A 47-year-old businessman, Ibrahim Saidu, on Friday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly being in possession of a stolen gold neckless worth N1m.

The police charged Saidu, who resides in Suleja, Niger State, with three counts of criminal trespass, house breaking and possession of stolen property.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abudullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Rebecca Gwary of Paikon-Kore of Gwagwalada, FCT, reported the matter at the Police Station on March 24.

Tanko said that the complainant on March 9, went for church service but on her return, discovered that her house had been broken into.

He said that Gwary discovered that 10 different sets of wrappers worth N60,000, eight yards of wrapper valued N6,500, were missing.

The prosecutor said that during investigation, the eight yards of wrapper was found in possession of Aisha Suleiman.

He said that Suleiman admitted that the defendant (Saidu) sold the wrapper to her at a “dishonest price’’ of N5,000 and every attempt to recover the other items proved abortive.

Tanko said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 342, 289 and 319 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Ibrahim ordered that the sureties must provide means of identification and that both the sureties and defendant must undertake to an affidavit to forfeit the bail bond if the defendant jumps bail.

He said that the defendant must present printout of his Bank Verification Number (BVN).

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 15 for hearing. (NAN)