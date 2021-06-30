Businessman docked for allegedly assaulting colleague

A businessman, Yakubu Magaji,46, appeared in a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, for allegedly assaulting his .

The police charged Magaji with assault and intentional insult.

The prosecution , Insp Aliyu Ibrahim, told the court the complainant, Ishaq Umar reported the case the Magajin Gari Police Division in April.

Ibrahim said the defendant and the complaint operate businesses the same street the Ahmadu Bello way, in Kaduna.

He said that the an altercation broke out between the defendant and Umar and be beat him up, causing him internal injuries his shoulder.

The police said the defendant confessed to committing the crime police investigations.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 232, 217 and 216 of the 2002 Sharia Criminal procedure code Law of .

Magaji pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 bail and one surety in like sum.

Nasir  adjourned the case untill July 8, for the police to witnesses for continuation of the case.

(NAN)

