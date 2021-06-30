Businessman docked for allegedly assaulting colleague

A businessman, Yakubu Magaji,46, on Wednesday appeared in a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State for allegedly assaulting his colleague.

The police charged Magaji with assault and intentional insult.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Aliyu Ibrahim, told the court the complainant, Ishaq Umar reported the case at the Magajin Gari Police Division in April.

Ibrahim said the defendant and the complaint operate businesses on the same street on the Ahmadu Bello way, in Kaduna.

He said that the an altercation broke out between the defendant and Umar and be beat him up, causing him internal injuries on his shoulder.

The police counsel said the defendant confessed to committing the crime during police investigations.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 232, 217 and 216 of the 2002 Sharia Criminal procedure code Law of Kaduna State.

Magaji pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 bail and one surety in like sum.

Nasir adjourned the case untill July 8, for the police to provide witnesses for continuation of the case.

(NAN)

