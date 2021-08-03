Businessman docked for allegedly absconding with N20m car

A businessman, Musa Mohammed, 53 on Tuesday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly absconding with a vehicle worth N20million.

The police charged Mohammed, who resides in Rigasa New Extension, Kaduna State with criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal misappropriation.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Bunmi David, told the court that, a written petition was received at the office of the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Abuja, through the complainant, Mr Alu Robert of EFAB Metropolis Estate, Abuja on June 3, 2020.

David alleged that sometime in March 2019, the complainant entrusted his BMW car, 520I series worth N20million given to him by Nigeria Customs Service as retirement benefit to the defendant.

The prosecution counsel further told the court that the complainant entered into an agreement with the defendant to give him a Hilux van in exchange for the BMW 520I series.

He told the court that the complainant kept his side of the agreement by giving the defendant the BMW and the sum of N250, 000 to paint the car.

David alleged that Mohammed breached the contract and absconded with the vehicle and the money.

He said that during police investigation, it was discovered that the defendant sold the BMW to one Alhaji Lawan Gana of Wuse Zone 1, Abuja, for N6million and converted the proceeds to his personal use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code Law.

The defence counsel, Mr AB Mamman,

prayed the court to grant the defendant bail in the most liberal terms, citing Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution and Section 158(152) of the Criminal Justice Act.

He said the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, while asking the court to exercise its discretion in favor of the defendant.

The Magistrate, Abdulmajid Oniyangi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties in like sum.

Oniyangi ordered that the sureties must be reliable; resident within the court’s jurisdiction, present means of identification, phone numbers, e-mail addresses and social media handle, all to be verified by the court registrar.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Aug.12 for hearing. (NAN)

