Businessman docked for allegedly abducting 15-year-old girl

A 21-year-old businessman, Tasiu Abudullahi, on Friday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl.

The police charged Abudullahi , who resides in Giri, FCT with abduction.

The prosecution counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the matter was reported at the police station by Mrs Khadijat Yusuf of Better Life Street, Gwagwalada on May 6.

Yakubu said that the defendant deceived the minor, aged 15 and took her to his house without the consent of the parents.

He said the offence contravened the provision of Sections 272 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence, adding that the girl came to his house without his invitation.

Chief Magistrate Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum

Shafa ordered that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He adjourned the case until July 1 for hearing. (NAN)