Businessman docked for alleged possession of stolen SIM cards

A businessman, Harrison Orji, on Monday appeared before a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, for allegedly possessing stolen SIM cards.

The police charged Orji with receiving stolen property.

The defendant, who has no fixed address, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Mr Ade Adeyanju, told the court that the defendant was arrested on Aug. 24 in possession of two SIM cards belonging to unknown persons.

“He was also arrested with several rizlars used in taking hard drugs such as Indian hemp.

“During police investigation, the defendant informed the police that one Emmanuel, still at large, gave the items to him and he knows the items were stolen or fraudulently obtained.

“The matter was reported at the Nyanya Police Station by a team of policemen on patrol,’’ the prosecutor said.

He noted that the alleged offence contravened the provisions of Section 317 of 15(c) of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that one of the sureties must be a chieftaincy title holder.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 15 for mention. (NAN)

