Businessman docked for alleged possession of stolen SIM cards

November 8, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



A businessman, Harrison Orji, on Monday appeared before  a Grade I Area in Karu, Abuja, for allegedly  possessing stolen SIM cards.

The police charged Orji  with receiving stolen property.

The defendant, has no fixed address, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Mr Ade Adeyanju, told the that the defendant was arrested on Aug. 24 in of SIM cards belonging to unknown persons.

“He was also arrested with several rizlars used in taking hard drugs such as Indian hemp.

“During police investigation, the defendant informed the police that one Emmanuel, still at large, gave the items to him and he knows the items were stolen or fraudulently obtained.

“The matter was reported at the Nyanya Police Station by a team of policemen on patrol,’’ the said.

He noted that the alleged offence contravened the provisions of Section 317 of 15(c) of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with sureties each in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that one of the sureties must be a chieftaincy title holder.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 15 for mention. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , ,