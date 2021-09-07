Businessman docked for alleged N6.8m fraud

A businessman, Femi Igein, 41, on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for alleged N6.8 million fraud.

The police charged Igein, who resides in Ikotun area of Lagos State with obtaining money under false pretence, theft and issuing dud cheque.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Olasunkanmi Adejumola, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 6 at Apapa, Lagos State.

He said that the defendant fraudulently obtained 33,000 litres of diesel worth N6.8 million from Mr Ayo Tunde and issued a dud cheque to the complainant.

When the complainant presented the cheque for payment, he said, it was returned due to insufficient funds in the defendant’s account.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287, 314 and 321 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Igein pleaded not guilty to the charged.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 287 carries three years imprisonment for stealing while section 314 attracts 15 years for obtaining money under false pretence.

Magistrate R. A. Alejo, admitted the defendant to bail of N500, 000 with two sureties as part of the bail condition.

Alejo said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned the case until Sept. 22 for hearing (NAN)

