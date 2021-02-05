Businessman docked for alleged N573, 000 fraud

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police charged Musa, a resident of Deidei, Abuja, with criminal breach of trust and fraud.

A 39-year-old businessman, Shuaibu Musa, on Friday appeared before an Upper Area Court, Zuba, Abuja, for alleged N573, 000 fraud.

The prosecutor, Mr Chinedu Agada, told the court that one Alhaji Jinaidu reported the case at the Zuba Police Station on Jan. 11.

Agada said that the complainant entrusted 600 bags of rice to the defendant to sell and remit N573, 000 to him, but he failed to remit the sum.

He said that the defendant locked up his shop and absconded, but was later arrested by the police.