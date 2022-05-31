Businessman docked for alleged N5.8m fraud

A 35-year-old man Felix Jacob was docked on Tuesday at the Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, for alleged N5.8million fraud.

Jacob, a resident of Kinkinau in Kaduna, is being tried for fraud and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, said that the defendant committed the offences sometimes in August 2021 at Rigasa, Kaduna.

He told the court that the defendant unlawfully obtained N5.8million from one Mr Martins Raymond, on the pretext of supplying him aluminum and iron scraps.

Leo said that after the defendant collected the money from the complainant, he was nowhere to be found.

“The defendant, after receiving the alert, absconded to an unknown destination.

“Efforts made by the complainant to trace and retrieve his money proved unsuccessful until the defendant was arrested after nine months of the fraud,” the prosecutor said.

Leo stated that the offences contravened sections 138 and 271 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty of the offences and was granted bail in the sum of N1m, with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation to the defendant and must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

Emmanuel adjourned the case until June 30 for hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

