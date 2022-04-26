Businessman docked for alleged N4.5m fraud

A 35-year-old man, Ibrahim Salisu, was on Tuesday arraigned in a Kaduna High Court for alleged N4.5m fraud.

Salisu is facing a charge of criminal breach of trust and fraud.

The Prosecutor, E.K. Garba, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in June 2021 in Kaduna.

Garba said that the defendant unlawfully obtained N4.5 million from one Mr Mohammed Wasiu, on the pretext of supplying aluminum and iron scraps to him.

He said that Salusi disappeared after he collected the money from the complainant.

“The defendant, after receiving the alert, absconded to an unknown destination.

“Efforts made by the complainant to trace him and retrieve his money proved unsuccessful until the defendant was arrested eight months after the fraud,” the prosecutor said.

According to him, the offence contravenes Sections 241 and 293 of the Kaduna State Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Defence Counsel, Mr Abubakar Hassan, urged the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms.

Justice Darius Khobo granted him bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Khobo ordered that each surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be a property owner.

He adjourned the case until June 14 for mention. (NAN)

