Businessman docked for alleged N13m fraud

By Patience Yakubu

A 40-year-old businessman, Iliyasu Salisu, was on Thursday arraigned in a Kaduna High Court for alleged N13 million fraud.

Salisu is facing a charge of criminal breach of trust.

The Prosecutor, E.K. Garba, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in November 2020 in Kaduna.

Garba said the defendant defrauded, Mr Aliyu Abba, who gave him the N13 million to purchase 20 tricycles.

He said the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

“All efforts made by the complainant to supply the tricycles or return the money proved abortive,” the prosecutor said.

He said the offence contravened Section 293 of the Kaduna State Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Defence Counsel, Mr Abubakar Hassan, urged the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms.

Justice Darius Khobo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

Khobo ordered that each surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must be a property owner.

He adjourned the case until April 14 for mention. (NAN)

