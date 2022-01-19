Businessman docked for alleged N1.4m fraud

A businessman, Daniel Oniyide, 35, was on Wednesday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly converting goods worth of N1.4 million belonging to his business partner.

The police charged Oniyide, who resides in Akute area of Ogun with breach of peace, theft, fraud and forgery .

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge

.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Samuel Mishozunnu, told the court that the Oniyide committed the offence on Nov. 6, 2021 and Dec. 15, 2021 at 3 pm., at No 81, Godfrey Nigeria Limited, located at Fagba Iju, Lagos.

He said that Oniyide collected N1.4 million from Godfrey Nigeria Limited, under the pretext of issuing a cheque to pay the money

He also said Oniyide forged and issued a fake cheque for GTB and Access bank to the complainant.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provision of sections 168, 287, 314 and 363 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing, while Section 314 attracts 15 years for obtaining under false pretences.

Magistrate H.B. Mogaji admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Mogaji ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 4, for mention. (NAN)

