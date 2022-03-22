Businessman docked for alleged land fraud

By Adebisi Sogbade

A businessman, Mumuni Alimi, 39, was on Tuesday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan for alleged land fraud.The police charged Alimi, whose address was not given with fraud and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Femi Omilana, told the court that Alimi on Dec. 31, 2021, at about 4:30p.m at Anaye village, Ayegun area of Ibadan fraudulently collected N150, 000 from the complainant, Jamiu Soliu for a land deal.Omilana said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390 (9) and 419 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Munirat Giwa-Babalola admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.Giwa-Babalola adjourned the matter until April 27, for hearing. (NAN)

