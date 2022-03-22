Businessman docked for alleged land fraud

March 22, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



By Adebisi Sogbade

A businessman, Mumuni  Alimi, 39, was on Tuesday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court  sitting in Ibadan for alleged land fraud.The police charged Alimi, whose address was not given with fraud and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Femi Omilana, told the court that Alimi on Dec. 31, 2021,  at about  4:30p.m at Anaye  village, Ayegun  area of Ibadan fraudulently collected N150, 000 from  the complainant, Jamiu  Soliu for a land deal.Omilana said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390 (9) and 419 of the Criminal Code Laws of  Oyo State 2000.The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Munirat Giwa-Babalola admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.Giwa-Babalola adjourned  the matter until April 27,  for hearing. (NAN)